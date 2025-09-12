Vybz Kartel Shares Message To School Youths In Jamaica ‘Listen To Di Teacha’

Vybz Kartel shares some positive words for his young fans as they start the new school year.

The dancehall legend, also known as Di Teacha, urges school youths to take their education seriously and shares a tribute to the teachers for their hard work. Vybz Kartel, who attended Calabar High School, is currently on tour in Europe for his The Worl’Boss Tour with Rvssian, Ishawna, and Spice making cameos.

The “Fever” deejay took time out of his busy schedule to share a well-received message to his younger fans who are back in school this week.

“George Washington forever said, ‘education is the key that unlocks the golden door to freedom,'” Kartel began. “Me said that to say this. School youths a Jamaica school term start. Make sure unnu take it serious go in back double down triple down. Take unnu education more serious than ever right now. Anything you not good at spend little more time on it.”

He continues, “Deal with your education with respect. Approach it with respect, approach it with discipline, approach it with humility. Treat your teachers with respect and humility and learn something and retain it. Because education is one thing that people can’t take from you.”

Vybz Kartel also shared some encouraging words for the hard-working teachers in the classrooms across Jamaica, reminding them that he also has a sister who is an educator.

“To the teachers them, nuff love and nuff respect to your hard work and dedication, because me have a sister who is a teacher so me understand,” he said. “Especially in a places like Jamaica it hard. So respect and manners and love for the service weh unnu a provide right now teaching the nation. God is the greatest one Jamaica never two.”

Vybz Kartel will be performing in Attard, Malta, this Saturday for the European leg of his Freedom St Tour. Kartel has a second show in Malta on September 14, due to the first tour date selling out. The Jamaican deejay will return to the UK next week for more shows.

