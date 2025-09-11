Young Thug Apologize To 21 Savage, Drake and Lil Baby In New Song

Young Thug issued another apology to his friends and girlfriend after leaving the Atlanta rap scene shaken over his leaked jail calls.

In several of the leaked calls, Young Thug was gossiping about cheating on his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, and discussed some of his friends, including 21 Savage, Drake, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and more. In one call, he accused Drake of using his celebrity power in his beef with Metro Boomin, while in another call, he blasted Future for having many children with many different baby mothers.

Thugger first apologized on Twitter and later recorded a 7-minute song, “Man I Miss My Dogs,” and filmed a music video apologizing to his friends. “To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD,” he wrote on Twitter as he received a lot of criticism online.

“Baby, I’m sorry / One of my biggest fears is losin’ you to the internet / Wakin’ up in our bed with you right by my neck,” Thug raps in a line directed towards Mariah The Scientist. Thugger also dropped some bars for Drake, rapping, “Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain’t goin’ against you, I got manners / Everythin’ you did for the rap community, can’t ban you / Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do.”

Young Thug also claimed in the song that he tried to get Drake, Metro Boomin, and Future to make peace. “F*** the jail call, you know the other calls we had Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page / The internet don’t know about it because real ni***s don’t say,” he raps.

Young Thug apologize to Lil Baby

Thug also pleaded with Lil Baby to take his calls and not let the leaked jail calls divide them. “Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me it’s Spider / Taught you everythin’ you know about this sh**, we for lifers / God told you in the bible, the devil will knife you Rats already winnin’, don’t let this sh** divide us,” Thug raps.

Man I Miss My Dogs pic.twitter.com/UCfwy8QJyj — Young Thug ? (@youngthug) September 11, 2025

Elsewhere in the song, Young Thug revealed that Lil Baby helped several of his YSL Rico co-defendants pay their lawyer fees by gifting them $75,000. He also revealed that 21 Savage tried to get him and YFN Lucci on the phone together to squash their beef.

“Savage, you are a real ni*** / Don’t let them tell you different / You’ve been callin’ my phone ever since ni***s went missin’ / You tried to get me and Lucci on the phone, plenty,” he raps.

Young Thug is evidently in a reflective mode after the bout of leaked phone calls rocked his circle. It remains to be seen if his girlfriend and friends in rap will forgive him.