Offset Is Rooting For Cardi B To Win With Her Album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

Offset says he is rooting for Cardi B to put up big numbers with her new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, despite their divorce.

The former Migos rapper came under scrutiny recently when fans questioned whether or not he is rooting for Cardi B to fail. In one of his recent posts on Instagram, Offset appears to mock Cardi’s new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, for his performance in his recent NFL game.

“Trash [laughing emoji],” Offset wrote shortly after the game. Fans speculate that his post in in response to a post shared by Cardi B of herself watching the game. “Come on Eight!,” she wrote with some angry emojis.

Offset recently chatted with TMZ, where he shared his feelings about the accusations of him trying to compete with his ex-wife’s album. The Atlanta rapper says that is not the case as he is rooting for everyone to win. “Never, never, nah. I just want all peace, man. I want all of us to win, everybody gotta win,” he said.

Offset has received a great reception for his new album, KIARI, released last month, even after some fans accused him of trying to compete with Cardi B after she announced her long-awaited sophomore album was coming in September. Still, Set believes that her new music is “hard” and that she will be successful on the charts.

There are high expectations ahead of Cardi B’s new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, set for release on September 19. The Bronx rapper has been promoting the project heavily online and on the ground in recent weeks after sharing videos of herself taking to the streets to sell traditional CDs. She recently shared that she will be engaging her fans in a meet-and-greet setting in select cities, including New York, Houston, and Atlanta, where she will be selling physical copies of her new album in CD and Vinyl.

READ MORE: Offset Shares Stunning Revelations About Ex-Wife Cardi B On New Album ‘KIARI’

Cardi B has not reacted to Offset’s latest post, nor has she shared her reaction to his new album.