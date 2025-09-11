Lil Baby’s Team Spark Retirement Rumors Amid Young Thug Jail Calls Drama

Is Lil Baby retiring from music? Could Wham be hanging up the mic amid ongoing drama around Young Thug’s leaked jail calls?

The Atlanta rap community has been shaken to its core following the release of several phone calls Young Thug had with various individuals while behind bars. As of now, the persons behind the leaking of the phone calls have not stepped forward, although Wack 100 has claimed ownership.

One of Young Thug’s biggest allies in music, Lil Baby, got caught up in the drama after calls between him and Thug got leaked. To make matters worse, Baby was supposed to release his new album, appropriately titled The Leak$, in August after multiple delays. The latest release date for the project is set for September 12.

It’s unclear if this latest move by his team is a PR stunt, but an affiliate of his management team sparked rumors of his retirement via an Instagram Story post. “Baby retiring from music this crazy,” the account WolfPackGlobalMusic wrote. DJ Akademiks grabbed a screenshot of the post and shared it on his IG page.

Hip-hop fans have been reacting to the post with mixed views. Some fans question if the latest round of drama with Young Thug has anything to do with Lil Baby retiring from music. The drama also includes Baby’s label Quality Control head, who has been beefing with Thugger over allegations of snitching.

“Young Thug shook the whole Atlanta rap seen so much that Wham retiring can’t blame him imagine your right hand man turn out to be a rat,” one fan wrote.

Some fans also referred back to previous Lil Baby interviews where he shared that he was never really interested in being an artist. “He ain dropped anything good in a min so it feels like he was already so this retirement thing makes sense cuz he hasn’t been dropping in a good minute,” another fan said.

Lil Baby’s new album, The Leak$, is expected to be released on streaming services tonight, barring any more delays.