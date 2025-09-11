GloRilla Says Young Thug Look Like A ‘Jamaican Vegeta’ In New Diss Track

GloRilla hasn’t forgiven Young Thug after he apologized for dissing her in a leaked jail phone call, and now his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist is feeling her wrath.

In a stunning turn of events, Thugger issued apologies to both Glo and Mariah after dissing the rapper and admitting he cheated on his girlfriend in other phone calls. In one of the calls, he admitted he cheated on her just days before his arrest and again with a correctional officer while incarcerated.

“@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” Thug wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

In a newly released song, “Brianna, “GloRilla takes shots at Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist, a clear sign she has no appetite for peace between them. The Memphis rapper says she doesn’t care if Thugger cheats. “Ms. Netta Lookin A** N***a—Jamaican Vegeta Lookin A** N***a—I don’t care if he cheat Lookin A B*h,” Glo raps.

In responding to the leaked call last week, GloRilla exposed Young Thug for previously blowing up her phone and asking her what color her eyes were. She also trolled the Atlanta rapper for his comments about fans saying she looks like Rihanna. Fans also unearthed a video of GloRilla performing on stage together while Thug was locked up, awaiting trial for racketeering.

GLORILLA BRIANNA

(YOUNG THUG + MARIAH DISS) SURFACED ONLINE ? pic.twitter.com/S3w8YiVX9C — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 11, 2025

In the meantime, fans have been reacting to the diss track, with folks praising her for standing on business. “She did what she was supposed to do y’all know she wasn’t gonna let that slide and now the two of them getting hit,” one fan said. Another said, “This kinda slapping now its on.”

