DJ Khaled Explains Not Taking Sides In Drake Beefs With Future & Rick Ross

DJ Khaled explains why he decided to stay neutral in hip-hop Armageddon involving his longtime collaborator Drake.

Over the years, we’ve seen DJ Khaled and Drake put out several hits, but it appears that their friendship and collaborative relationship are now on the rocks. At least they haven’t collaborated since Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar’s beef, and the 6 God appears to scoff at a collab Khaled was planning to release on his album, Aalam of God. “Must be @drakebell,” Drizzy wrote at the time.

The Toronto rapper shared this summer, while on tour, that 21 Savage was his only close friend in rap who constantly checked on him during his bruising beef with Kendrick Lamar. Others either turned on him or stayed silent, and Drizzy particularly took offense to being labeled a pedophile in Kendrick’s diss song “Not Like Us.”

DJ Khaled sat down with Fat Joe and Jadakiss on the Joe and Jada podcast, where Joe asked him about his stance on the beefs.

“I’m the one out of the crew that always says ‘Yo, we don’t need that’,” Khaled said. “We need to come together, we need love… At the same time, we don’t wanna slow up the money. I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers, you can’t question my friendships.”

Hopefully, we will see Drake and DJ Khaled get back to making music after dropping big hits over the years like “I’m On One,” “No New Friends,” and “For Free.” Perhaps the Toronto rapper felt like his friends, including Khaled, should’ve defended him when the accusations arose from the Kendrick Lamar beef.

As of now, DJ Khaled has not shared any new updates about his album, Aalam Of God, since Drake made the post, and he has also deleted the announcement post. The We The Best Music Group chief released new music this summer, including a big dancehall collaboration with Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, and Bounty Killer.

READ MORE: Vybz Kartel and Mavado Officially Bury Gully Gaza Beef, Linkup In Florida With DJ Khaled