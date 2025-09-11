Boosie Badazz Claps Back At Kodak Black Over Young Thug Drama

Boosie Badazz says Kodak Black’s career is in decline and promises to respond to the ongoing upheaval caused by Young Thug’s jail call leaks.

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black reignited their longstanding beef recently when Yak questioned why the Baton Rouge rapper isn’t holding Young Thug accountable over snitching allegations sparked by leaked audio from an interrogation room. You can recall that Boosie was highly critical of the Pompano Beach rapper when he collaborated with 6ix9ine on a song.

Kodak Black was paid a reported $1 million for the collaboration at the time and justified the collaboration with the big payday. However, for hardcore rappers like Boosie, the $1 million price tag did not justify the fallout that would come after.

“Where The Hell Hoosie at?” Kodak said on Instagram after listening to the Young Thug audio, as shared by DJ Akademiks. “FAM Was Just The Spokesman For This S**t NOW AINT GOT NON TO SAY These N***as Bulls**t!”

Boosie Badazz, who has some ongoing legal troubles of his own, has now responded to Kodak Black, and he didn’t mince his words.

“KODAK believe me when it’s time to speak on a situation im go speak but it’s Business!!” Boosie said while telling Kodak that he is messing up his legacy. “I GET A BAG to speak on these situations. N believe me Somebody coming with it. N you wrong I shouldn’t have energy at all for this s**t with what I’m going through. U must be still mad bout my remarks about you. Let’s that s**t go n admit you regret it now. Your career been down hill ever since.”

Boosie continues, “You go be known as a drug attic [sic probably meant to say Addict] before your talents!! On top of that u checked Pc my n***a COME ON MANE u walked to the left when u got off the bus.”

Boosie Badazz also urged Kodak Black to get help for his alleged drug addiction. His comment comes after Yak shared a video of himself allegedly drinking what appears to be cough syrup using a straw. The clip sparked backlash and a reaction from his longtime attorney downplaying the situation.

As for Young Thug, he has issued an apology to all the parties involved in the drama. However, there is no indication that anyone asked for an apology. He also apologized to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, after admitting he cheated on her in some of the leaked calls.