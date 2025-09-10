YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant, YNW Bortlen, Takes Stunning Plea Deal

YNW Bortlen has agreed to a stunning plea deal in his double murder case with YNW Melly.

Reports of the plea agreement first surfaced a week ago, with the Florida rapper, whose real name is Cortlen Henry, having only days to decide whether or not to take the deal. It turns out that the offer from the authorities was satisfying enough for him to accept.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, and Henry were charged with the murder of their friends, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., who cops say were killed in the back of an SUV before being dumped off at a hospital. The two co-accused told police officers that Williams and Thomas Jr. were killed in a drive-by shooting.

This is the first major development in the case since YNW Melly’s murder trial ended in a hung jury in 2023. Now there are questions about whether Henry will testify against Melly in his upcoming trial.

The 26-year-old’s attorney, Fred Haddad, has since stepped forward to clarify some assumptions floating around in the media since his client took the plea deal. “Henry will not be required to testify against Melly, his longtime friend, as part of the negotiated plea,” the lawyer said, adding that Henry “will provide a sworn statement explaining his role in the murders.”

As part of his plea deal, YNW Bortlen was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was credited for four years of time already served. Additionally, after serving the remaining six years, he will serve another six years of probation. A witness tampering case against him was also dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

John M. Phillips, an attorney representing the family of Anthony Williams, reacted to the plea deal in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The attorney says he is requesting a speedy deposition of Henry due to concerns about his safety.

“As predicted, YNW Bortlen took the plea deal,” Phillips wrote. “He also agreed to a proffer- which means he’s talking. The sentence is to accessory after the fact and he will do 10 years plus 6 on probation minus any credit and gain time. We’ve already requested his deposition in the civil case.”

YNW Melly’s new trial date is set for January 2027 as he remains in a Broward County jail without bond. The rapper recently filed court documents seeking to replace his legal team with celebrity lawyers Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout. Melly is facing life in prison or possibly the death penalty if found guilty.