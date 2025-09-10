Did Yeat Diss Kendrick Lamar On New Song With Drake and Julia Wolf?

Yeat is garnering a lot of attention this week for allegedly dissing Kendrick Lamar in his new song with Drake and Julia Wolf.

Drake dropped off his new song, “Dog House,” featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, this week, and it’s already sparking controversies. The track is the latest from Drizzy’s forthcoming album, ICEMAN, due sometime this fall. The California rapper reportedly took a jab at Kendrick in his verse, but sources are saying that is not the case.

The bars in question go, “F*** a money tree, I’m a cash cow / If I ain’t give a f*ck then, I don’t give a f*** now.”

There was no mention of Kendrick Lamar by name in Yeat’s verse, and now his people are saying that he didn’t diss the Compton rapper. “This is a reach man Yeat is not on that,” sources said. “Why make it about someone else let that man have his big moment on a big song with the 6 God. Don’t make it about another man when it is not.”

In the meantime, Drake continues to roll out his ICEMAN album with three new songs, including “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” with PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain. He also released “That’s Just How I Feel” during ICEMAN Episode 3. It turns out that some of his longtime supporters, like Kai Cenat, aren’t big fans of his new ICEMAN music.

During his Mafiathon 3 marathon streaming event last week, Kai Cenat called Drake ICEMAN Episode 3 a big waste of his time, prompting trolling from Drake’s old foe, Rick Ross. It seems Drizzy has since hit back at Cenat when he shared a half-face photo of himself on his Instagram page yesterday.

“Paris how we looking?” he captioned the post, which includes a carousel of photos of him stepping out in Paris after his show. There is also a photo of Kai Cenat’s forehead, prompting laughter in the comments. “Is Kai Cenat banned from Toronto?” one fan commented.