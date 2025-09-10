Dancehall Artist Squash Gets Sentencing Date, Facing Years In Prison and Deportation

Dancehall star Squash will be back in court this November for his sentencing hearing.

The Montego Bay deejay cops a plea deal with federal authorities this month, which saw him pleading guilty to one count of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. The deal also saw one firearm charge against him being dropped.

Squash, whose given name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, is still facing years in prison and possible deportation despite his guilty plea. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, however, he could be sentenced to five years or fewer as part of his plea agreement. The “Big Breeze” deejay also waived his rights to fight deportation in agreeing to the plea deal.

Squash’s sentencing date is set for November 4, 2025, and it will be up to the judge to make the final ruling, taking his plea deal into consideration.

Squash was arrested in February of this year during a traffic stop in Miami, Florida. Cops say they pulled over a Mercedes-Benz sedan in which the dancehall artist was a passenger. Police say they observed a man removing an item from his waistband and placing it in the car’s glove compartment. Upon searching the vehicle, police found a Glock in the glove box and other firearms in the trunk.

Squash and the other man, Zidanne George Prescott, were taken into custody and hit with firearm possession charges. The dancehall artist was also placed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, but was later released pending the outcome of his criminal case.