Vybz Kartel Says He Is Ready To Perform In Kenya, Urges Promoter To Act

Vybz Kartel has been busy performing all over the world this year, but he has yet to perform in Africa.

The Portmore deejay, who now resides in Florida, says he is ready to perform on the African continent, particularly in Kenya, which he calls home. Vybz Kartel is currently on tour in Europe for his The Worl’Boss Tour of the continent. Last week, he performed at back-to-back sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, and this week, he performed in Manchester, UK.

Vybz Kartel was recently chopping it up with his fans on TikTok Live when some of his fans from Kenya asked him when he is performing in that country. The “Fever” deejay says he is ready to take the stage in Kenya and urges promoters to act.

“Tell the Kenyan promoters that I am ready to come home,” Kartel said.

Kartel’s statement sent his Kenyan fans into a frenzy on social media as they bombarded local promoters with comments about the dancehall legend’s statement. This would be Vybz Kartel’s first performance in Kenya in over two decades.

Kartel spent thirteen years in prison before getting a big win in the appeal court to overturn his murder conviction. Following his release from prison last summer, it took him five months before he returned to the stage for his first post-prison performance, Freedom Street, in Kingston on New Year’s Eve.

Since Freedom Street, Kartel has performed at historic shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as well as big shows in Miami, Atlanta, and Boston. He also performed at this year’s Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, as well as shows in Guyana and St. Lucia.

Vybz Kartel will now set his sights on Africa for some Arena shows.