Keefe D Claims Diddy Offered $1 Million Bounty For 2Pac’s Death

Keefe D, the man accused of killing 2Pac, is claiming that Diddy placed a $1 million bounty on the late rapper.

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, is awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the 1997 murder of Tupac Shakur. The murder remains unsolved for decades, but authorities say they are confident that Keefe D is one of the suspects they’ve been looking for.

Keefe D’s defense lawyer is arguing that authorities previously granted him immunity in exchange for information about the case. Authorities had argued that there is no evidence of such immunity. According to court documents obtained by USA Today, Davis’s attorneys cited an interview he had with police officers in 2008 and 2009.

In a Drug Enforcement Agency summarized report of the 2008 interview, Keefe D alleges that Diddy wanted 2Pac and Suge Knight dead and offered a $1 million bounty. He claimed that Diddy said, “he would give anything for those dudes’ heads.” Keefe also submitted some of those transcripts as he gets ready to mount his defense.

Keefe D also mentioned Diddy in his 2019 book about his life story, Compton Street Legend, but has since tried to distance himself from the book, stating that his co-author was responsible for the writing, and he hasn’t even read the book.

Diddy has been rumored to have an involvement in Tupac Shakur’s death for years, but no solid proof has ever linked the rap mogul to one of the most famous murders in hip-hop.

Diddy was also mentioned with 2Pac in a civil case filed against him in February of this year by a male escort named Steve Otis, who claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder sexually assaulted him. In his court documents, Otis alleges that Diddy told him that he had Tupac hit.

“You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me?” the court documents allege that Diddy told Otis. “I’m not (expletive) playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the (expletive) do you think can happen to you?”

Diddy’s attorneys have since denied that he was involved in 2Pac’s death. “Mr. Combs’s acquittal on the trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying about the civil cases since day one: they are all fabricated attempts to extort windfall payments from an innocent man,” he attorney stated.

In the meantime, Keefe D was sentenced to serve between 16 and 40 months in prison for his role in a prison brawl. He argues in court that he was defending himself after another man had attacked him behind bars.