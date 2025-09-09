D4VD Cooperating With Authorities After Female Body Found In Trunk Of Tesla

Singer D4VD is reportedly cooperating with authorities after a decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him.

According to reports on Tuesday (September 9), cops from the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the decomposing body of a female inside the impounded vehicle. Cops say the car is registered to D4VD, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and bears Texas license plates.

Police say they were alerted to a foul odor coming from the car, which had been impounded for several days. Police say once they opened the vehicle, they discovered a human body inside a bag in the trunk. Police later revealed that the body was that of a female, but her identity was not revealed. The vehicle was reportedly abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

According to NBC Los Angeles, D4VD is cooperating with investigators as they move swiftly to solve what appears to be a homicide. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” a rep for the singer said.

D4VD is currently touring for his WITHERED WORLD TOUR with shows in Madison, Chicago, Kansas City, Denver, and Minneapolis this week. The singer has not spoken publicly about the development.

D4VD is getting ready to release his new album, Withered Deluxe: Marcescence, on September 19th. In a message posted earlier this week on his Instagram, he stated, “Every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby, this is a passion project I put together to make sure i didn’t lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this everyone ATE THEIR VERSES UP.”

D4VD recently partnered with Epic Games to release an official anthem for the Fortnite game, which would be the first-ever official song for the game. “Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite anthem),” he said.