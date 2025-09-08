The Alchemist Explains Why He Feels Compelled To Speak On The Situation In Gaza

The Alchemist is enjoying some success with his new project, Alfredo 2, a collaborative effort with Freddie Gibbs released this summer.

Outside of music, The Alchemist recently weighed in on the ongoing devastation in Gaza and other parts of the world. Speaking with Rolling Stone, he addressed fans’ comments on the “Free Palestine. F**k The Police” graffiti in one of his documentary series shared on YouTube.

The Alchemist says he feels compelled to speak on atrocities happening around the world, not just in Gaza. “That was never part of my thing,” he said. “I think everybody who’s suffering injustice should be free across the entire planet. Free Palestine, Free Congo. There’s so many that we could list. Any place where there’s injustice. [There’s] a lot of f*cked up sh*t across the world. And I don’t stand for none of that.”

“There’s a lot of confusion about that topic,” he continues, noting that he is not religious. “And people always try to get into it. There’s a lot of misinformation. That’s why I stay away from it. That sh*t was in a documentary. [In reference to a scene in one of his documentaries with ‘Free Palestine. Fck The Police’ graffiti] I saw fans saying that, but it’s like people forcing you to be a part of an agenda one way or another, I’m not really into. Of course, any injustices.”

He added, “I don’t stand for no foul sh*t on earth. I’m not even into religion in general. I was born Jewish, my family, everybody knows my history, but I’m about love, peace, my family, music, creativity, art, pretty much what I’ve always stood for my whole life.”

The Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs released their collaborative album, Alfredo 2, on July 25. The project is the follow-up to their 2020 effort and the third in the series after their 2018 project, Fetti.

Freddie Gibbs hinted in the same interview that they might have more new music in the works.