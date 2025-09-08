Mariah The Scientist Responds To Young Thug’s Cheating Scandal and Apology

Mariah The Scientist has seemingly responded to Young Thug admitting he cheated on her in a leaked jail call.

Young Thug has left the rap community in shambles over the past two weeks as dozens of his jail phone calls leaked online. The Atlanta rapper caught heat for bashing some of his friends in rap, including Drake and Metro Boomin.

His girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, also caught some strays as he admitted to cheating on her days before his arrest and also while incarcerated. In one of the leaked calls, Thugger appears to tell a woman that he is ready to have kids with her when he gets out of jail. “When are you planning on having kids…?” he asked, to which she responded, “When you get out!”

The audio caused a backlash for Young Thug as fans reminded him that he had criticized Future for having many children with several different women in a previously leaked audio. Thug has since issued an apology to his girlfriend, and she doesn’t seem pleased one bit.

“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through,” Thug wrote on X. “U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.”

Mariah The Scientist has not responded directly to Young Thug’s apology, but her cryptic post on Instagram Story was enough to send a clear message about where her headspace is. The R&B singer shared the lyric for her song “Rainy Days.”

“Tell me ‘Love and hatred doesn’t coexist,’ surely I’ll reply ‘That’s what resentment is,'” she sings.

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have previously weathered storms throughout their relationship, but it remains to be seen if their relationship will survive this latest drama. As for Thugger, he remains under scrutiny amid allegations of snitching, triggered by a leaked audio of him speaking to investigators in an interrogation room. The rapper insists he is not a snitch, but many of his peers and former associates have now turned on him.

One thing is certain, his apology echoed loudly across the internet.