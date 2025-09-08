Charlamagne Tha God Urges Young Thug To Forgive Gunna After Recent Scrutiny

Charlamagne Tha God says it is time for Young Thug to forgive his former YSL comrade Gunna following recent scrutiny he came under over some leaked jail phone calls.

Young Thug shared his feelings about Gunna in his new interview with Big Banks, saying that the “Pushin P” rapper did not support his family while he was incarcerated during the YSL Rico trial. He also accused Gunna of screwing over everyone else in YSL when he took a plea deal.

Charlamagne Tha God questioned why Young Thug is so highly critical of Gunna when several of his associates took plea deals.

“As I was listening to the convo, it seemed like Thug has a lot of understanding towards everyone else and why they copped pleas. But with Gunna, he took it a lot more personal,” Charlamagne argued on The Breakfast Club on Monday (September 8). “Also, because I think of how Gunna might’ve handled it when he came home. He specifically said Gunna wasn’t looking out for his mom. He just felt like Gunna wasn’t there for him the way he should’ve been.”

Charlamagne Tha God urged Thugger to have a heart-to-heart talk with Gunna and squash the beef once and for all. It’s unclear if Gunna would want to make up with Thug now after getting so much bashing online, including from the YSL leader.

Young Thug sat down with Big Banks on the Perspektives With Bank podcast for a 3-hour interview where he addressed a lot of the developments and shared that he is still mad at Gunna for taking a plea deal. Thug was asked to weigh in on the numerous beefs in hip-hop recently. He told Banks that he had only ever been in one beef that wasn’t even his fault.

Young Thug also claimed that he was the one who brought an end to Lil Baby and 21 Savage’s beef and brought them together, although evidence of his peacemaking ploy remains unknown. Nevertheless, he says Baby and Savage would back up his story if asked.

“I only had one beef my whole life, and it wasn’t even my fault, I got Wham [Lil Baby] and [21] Savage on the phone to stop whatever could’ve happened with them, I got n****s on the phone, ‘Aye man, we’re brothers, f**k that,” he said.

Young Thug shared an heartfelt apology on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.