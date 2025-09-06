Young Thug Slams Future For Having Many Kids You Not Bob Marley, Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug’s leaked jail calls continue to pour out faster than he can respond to them, and the latest one involves Future and Bob Marley.

The latest audio recording features the YSL rapper being critical of his friend Future for dating many different women and having multiple kids. Young Thug caught a lot of heat this week for leaked jail calls of him blasting rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Gunna, and Glorilla.

So far, only GloRilla has managed to get an apology from Young Thug. The rest he has either remained silent or doubled down on his criticisms. Another major talking point he has been hit with is allegations of snitching after the first audio appears to be of being interrogated by police.

Thugger has again sparked controversy with his criticism of Future, a rapper with whom he has done many songs. “When I became a superstar I stopped nuttin in b**ches, these ni***s started nutting in b**ches soon as they became superstars,” Thug said.

He continues in the call with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, “You supposed to be locked in one hundred percent with your kids but you locked in one hundred percent with the b**ches, that’s the wrong way to go.”

Thugger also urged Future to settle down after having many kids. “38/39 all the kids grown, just smackin straight young sh*t, player rich sh*t. That sh*t it’s really fire [but] Pluto really just gotta settle down and be with all the kids,” he said.

YOUNG THUG PRAISE BOB MARLEY FOR BEING A GOOD FATHER

Young Thug also compares Future unfavorably to Reggae legend Bob Marley, whom he praised for being a great father despite having many children with many different women.

“If it was just one or two girls like Bob Marley you know,” Thug continues. “Bob Marley well he had a lot of baby mothers too though. But he was like a real father too though you know what am saying. Pluto got 7/9 and doesn’t get to be with all the kids. People weren’t looking at Bob Marley like hell he got 15 kids. Bob Marley got like 25 kids but people weren’t looking at him like he was a bad father. He was like super there and be the best he could be. So he wasn’t like disgraceful for women. Women really wanted to have his kids. Pluto be like pushin the P, women want to have his kids too but he still gotta be like locked in with the kids.”

Fans have been highly critical of Young Thug since the audio recordings hit the net, and there are no signs of them slowing down. Every day this week, one or two audio clips got leaked, leaving some folks to speculate whether some of them might be AI recordings.

“They saving the best call for last I bet it’s going to shake up the entire industry and he gonna have to disappear,” one fan said. Another person added, “Man these can’t be real must be AI or something this was not in the 2025 bingo books.”

In the meantime, Future has not responded publicly to what Young Thug said about him.