Sexyy Red Gushes Over NBA YoungBoy Say She’s Ready To Have His Baby

Sexyy Red says she is ready to have a baby with her crush, NBA YoungBoy.

The Baton Rouge rapper is currently on tour for the first time in years, and he is pulling a lot of fans to arenas across the US. One of his biggest cheerleaders is Sexyy Red, who has never been shy about sharing her fascination for YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Last November, Sexyy Red went viral for her tweet about NBA YoungBoy while he was battling a court case. “Free all da fine sht [crying emojis],” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Her fascination with the Louisiana rapper didn’t end there. Earlier this year, she was in Dubai with her friends when she went on Instagram Live. It turns out that a curious YB joined the Live, and she caught wind of it.

“YoungBoy on here y’all Shake that a*s for YoungBoy,” she said. YB never publicly responded to Sexyy Red’s infatuation with him, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing him.

Some rumors started circulating recently alleging that NBA YoungBoy is planning to expand his family by adding more children to his roster. It turns out that the chatters caught the St. Louis rapper’s attention. Red shared an image of YB on her Instagram Story with a message that reads, “He must be ready for his 22nd child.” Red wrote in the post, “I’m ready… who tf just said dat?”

Despite YoungBoy’s lack of interest in responding to Sexyy Red, at least publicly, that has not stopped her from expressing her interest in him. Some fans are even questioning if she is showing a genuine interest in the Make America Slime Again rapper or if she is just being humorous about it. Some fans praise her for being a famous female rapper who openly pursues her crush.