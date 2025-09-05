Young Thug Disses J. Cole & Andre 3000 In Stunning New Jail Call Leak

Young Thug is well on his way to becoming the new villain in rap as more of his jail phone call recordings hit the internet.

Young Thug caught a lot of flak last weekend when an audio recording allegedly of him in an interrogation room leaked online. The clip fueled accusations that he is a “snitch.” However, he denied being a government informant in a series of tweets as the accusations grew louder among fans and some of his peers in rap.

There are now more problems for Young Thug as more leaked audio recordings surfaced. In some of the clips, he openly disrespects some of his peers, including GloRilla, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Kendrick Lamar. Now Thugger is catching more heat for a new audio of him trashing J. Cole and Atlanta legend André 3000.

Young Thug praised NBA YoungBoy in the clip, saying that he is bigger than J. Cole. “YB the biggest artist in the world on YouTube,” he said. “Why wouldn’t J. Cole do a song with him? Like, come on, bruh. You ain’t never in your life sold more records than this boy, this young n***a. F**k is you thinking? Like, tripping.”

Thugger continues, “N***a just be on that, ‘Oh, I don’t like your music. I ain’t doing no music with you.’ Man, n***as don’t like y’all n***as’ music either. Ain’t nobody really like that s**t you’re talking about. N***as just want to do songs, it’s the game we in. It ain’t no Atlanta Falcons ain’t playing the Miami Dolphins because they don’t like the Dolphins. Man, we playing everybody.”

Young Thug blast André 3000

The “Trance” rapper says that the former Outkast rapper became one of the biggest artists in the world, but never helped other artists. “André 3000, you’re one of the biggest artists in the world,” he rants in the clip. “You became one of the biggest artists in the world. But you ain’t help nobody. You ain’t put nobody on. Now you vintage. Now you goddamn can’t put out a song and go top 50.”

“You see what I’m saying? You put a song out right now, you can’t even go top 50,” the YSL rapper added. “But you were the biggest artist in the entire world at one point. But you ain’t put nobody on, though. You ain’t did nothing. Ain’t no n***a saying they got a career off of you. Like, y’all n***as ain’t help nobody. All that cap rap s**t, that rap s**t don’t mean nothing. In 10, 15 years, that s**t don’t mean nothing.”

André 300 nor J. Cole have not responded to Young Thug’s leaked audio. These are two of the most unbothered rappers in the industry, so don’t expect a response from them. On the other hand, Thugger gets a swift reaction from GloRilla after calling her “ugly AF” and undesirable in a jail call with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist. He has since apologized to the Memphis rapper.

Young Thug is getting ready to release his new album UY SCUTI, due sometime this year. Let’s see if this scandal will delay the album rollout.