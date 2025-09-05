Vybz Kartel Brought Out Wizkid At Sold-out Worl’Boss Show In London

Wizkid made a surprise appearance on Vybz Kartel’s Tour opening night at the O2 Arena in London.

The Jamaican legend is pulling a double night at the iconic arena as he rolls through the UK with his The Worl’Boss Tour. This means that Vybz Kartel and company will be back in action tonight. The dancehall legend brought Rvssian and Ishawna along for the trek, but will bring surprise guests on stage each night.

“Remember now we just forward after a three peat and now we do the first night of a double so you know the world is in trouble,” Kartel said while seated in a Maybach with his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk.

He continues, “Vybz Kartel outside. Watch yah now London thank you for an amazing night, amazing night one, and me know say the second leg ago be amazing as well. God is the Greatest big up the Grinch team and Big up Shenanigans squash and big up me fiancée Sidem.”

Wizkid Performs with Vybz Kartel

On Thursday night, Vybz Kartel performed for 20,000 fans in London, where he brought out Nigerian star Wizkid. “Night one O2 Arena historic event! Not even the weather could prevent. Only dancehall artist to sell out O2 Arena ever plus back to back,” Kartel wrote.

Before the show, Vybz Kartel received a signed jersey from Chelsea women’s team star Lauren James. “Signed sealed and delivered to the #WorldBoss MUCH THANKS LAUREN,” the artist said.

After his shows in London, Kartel will be performing at the Co-op Live Car Parks in Manchester on September 10, before moving on to shows in Malta and Birmingham.

Vybz Kartel is having one of the best years of his career following his release from prison last summer after being incarcerated for thirteen years. The dancehall legends dropped a slew of hits following his release before making a grand return to live performance, starting with his Freedom Street concert in Kingston at the top of the year.