Latto and Ice Spice Twerk Fest On Kai Cenat ‘Mafiathon 3’ After Surprised Collab

Latto and Ice Spice buried their beef, maybe for good, as they showed out on Kai Cenat’s stream after dropping a surprise collaboration, “GYATT.”

The two female rappers dropped the single this week, stirring a frenzy among their fans following their previous feud. Last year, Latto released an Ice Spice diss song, “Sunday Service,” in response to Ice Spice’s diss in her song “Think U The Sh*t (Fart).”

At the time, Latto admitted that she didn’t know that the Ice Spice song was about her, which prompted her response. “I did not know that song was about me until she said it was it was about me type sh*t… baby, I come from a rap competition show, baby if it’s gona be that, let’s do it, I imma say it right back what I have to say, baby, I ain’t running from no smoke,” she said.

Fast forward over a year, and all that is now water under the bridge. On Thursday night, Latto and Ice Spice were turning up on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 subathon as they let the world know that their reunion wasn’t a PR stunt to sell music. The volumptuous rappers put on a twerk fest for Cenat’s followers, with around a quarter of a million viewers tuned in.

Ice Spice & Latto go crazy for their outro on Kai Cenat’s Stream????#mafiathon3 pic.twitter.com/TMMUNUqHE7 — Kai Mafia Updates?? (@Kaimafiaupdates) September 5, 2025

While Kai Cenat was enjoying the show in person, he kept it professional, and some fans commended him for how he handled the steamy situation. “I liked this because of how I see a young black king being faithful to his girl,” one fan wrote. Another fan joked, “brah idk if I could’ve did it … Would’ve folded too quick smh.”

In the meantime, Latto and Ice Spice released the music video for “GYATT” today, and the reviews from fans have been positive. Some fans urged them to do a collaborative album, but a single will do for now.