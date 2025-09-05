Kai Cenat Calls Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 A Big Waste of His Time

Kai Cenat didn’t hold back in his assessment of Drake’s new ICEMAN Episode 3 rollout, saying it was underwhelming.

As Drake continues his ICEMAN album rollout, more of his supporters are questioning if the project will resonate with fans. This comes after the second single, “Which One,” featuring Central Cee, did not quite live up to expectations. Still, the song peaked at No. 23 on the US Hot 100 chart, which is lower than what we’ve grown to expect from Drake. On the other hand, the first single off the project, “What Did I Miss?” peaked at No. 2 on the same chart.

This week, Drake shared the third episode in the ICEMAN video series on YouTube, and one of his biggest supporters, Kai Cenat, says it was below expectations. “I can’t fake it. That was so ass. Biggest waste of my f***in’ time… I can’t fake it, that was a*s,” Cenat said on his Mafiathon 3 marathon streaming event.

In this era of music consumption, streamers like Kai Cenat’s voice matter when it comes to their opinions on the music being put out by rappers. Cenat had hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in at the time of his comment about ICEMAN Episode 3, which sparked a conversation online about the direction of Drake’s new music.

“Very underwhelming not gonna lie Drake gotta give us something w some substance just sounds like he’s been trying to tell everyone how unfazed he was from the battle,” one fan said. “He should lean more into some subjects his fans can relate to he’s has plenty to talk about which we may see on the official album but these recent cuts come off empty and superficial.”

Some fans questioned whether or not Drake’s ICEMAN will resonate with his core fan base, while others praise him for being versatile enough to switch things up and not put out the same type of music every year.

“Drake is the only artist giving us different music with every project aren’t y’all tired of listening to all these artists who sound the same and putting out the same type of songs over and over?” one fan wrote.

Drake is not new to criticism surrounding his music and career. One of the major talking points he has been dealing with in recent months is allegations of being a “culture vulture.” Without a doubt, the Canadian rapper will weather this storm just like he did many others, including the Kendrick Lamar beef fallout last year.

Drake has not yet respond to Kai Cenat’s comments.