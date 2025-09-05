Dancehall Artist Squash Pleads Guilty, Faces 15 Years For Firearm Charge

Dancehall star Squash has pleaded guilty in his firearm possession case in South Florida. The Montego Bay deejay returned to court on Friday (September 5), where he formally entered his plea in exchange for a reduced sentencing.

According to court documents, Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, pleaded guilty to one count of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the charge of possession of an automatic weapon. Federal prosecutors also asked the court to grant him a reduced sentence in exchange for saving the justice system time and resources.

Squash is facing a maximum of 15 years in prison for the firearm and ammunition possession charge. However, it will be up to the judge to determine his sentence. He was ordered to pay a US$100 special assessment fee on his sentencing date. Additionally, the judge could also impose a $250,000 fine on the artist, although unlikely.

As part of his plea agreement, Squash agreed that the crime is a deportable offense and an immigration judge could order his immediate removal from the country. A separate court is handling the immigration aspect of the case.

Squash also waived his right to contest the case by pleading guilty, even if the judge decides not to honor the prosecutor’s request for a reduced sentencing. Additionally, the plea deal will be declared void if he fails to make a full disclosure to the court, lies to the government, or commits another crime before his sentencing.

Squash and another man, Zidanne George Prescott, 24, were arrested in Miami on February 24, 2025. Cops had been surveilling the “Big Breeze” deejay prior to his arrest and observed him receiving a firearm from another man. Police say they pulled over a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan in which the two men were traveling in the 100 Block of 41st in Miami Beach at 10:58 PM for a traffic violation.

Cops say they observed the passenger removing an item from his waistband and placing it in the vehicle’s glove compartment. Police say they conducted a search and found the weapon, as well as other firearms, in the trunk of the car.

A judge has not yet set a sentencing date for Squash.