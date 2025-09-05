Chris Brown Addresses Fans Frustration With Massive Ticketing Issues On His Tour

Chris Brown says he doesn’t have much control over the ticketing issues at some of the venues on his Breezy Bowl Tour.

The R&B singer and his team have come under heavy criticism over the past few weeks after some fans reported being denied access to venues, while others claimed their tickets were invalid. Among the cities that experienced long lines and huge crowds outside the venues were Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, and Chicago.

In a message shared on his Instagram Story, Chris Brown states that he is not the one in charge of the venues and admits that this is his first stadium tour, so he is not familiar with some of the logistics.

“I see yall reviews about the difficulty at some venues with the parking, searing, etc.,” Brown wrote. “Hope yall understand this is my first stadium tour so I don’t know if the people in charge of that in the cities realized the capacity I would bring out. (some cities ran smooth) This is the first time I’ve ever been in these venues.”

Breezy also addressed some fans’ concerns about cancellations of some of his meet-and-greets, saying sometimes he just needed more rest to prevent burnout.

Chris Brown continues, “Appreciate yall concerns. Unfortunately I’m not in charge of that. OTHER THAN THAY MY S**T [fire emoji]. And whenever they cancel Meet and greets …. It’s usually due to something security wise or me actually needing to rest so I don’t burn myself out. Hope yall understand [red heart emoji].”

Brown previously addressed some fans, saying that they had difficulties seeing the stage due to a large prop. He later asked his creative team to fix that issue.

Despite the hiccups with the Breezy Bowl Tour, the trek has been hugely successful for the R&B singer, and tens of thousands of fans turn out each night to see him perform with Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker.