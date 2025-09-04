Young Thug Apologize To GloRilla For Calling Her ‘Ugly’ In Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug has apologized to GloRilla for calling her undesirable and ugly in a leaked jail call with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

The Atlanta rapper has been under heavy scrutiny this week after several of his jail phone calls were leaked online. In some of them, he criticized other rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, and Migos. One of the rappers he trashed-talked was GloRilla.

In the leaked phone call, Thugger referred to the Memphis rapper as “ugly AF” and having a big head, while saying she is not desirable to him. “Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun,” Thug said.

Young Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, who was on the call with him, told him that people have been saying that GloRilla looks like Rihanna. That statement only riled him up more to continue on his mean-spirited rant.

The “Better Believe” rapper caught a lot of flak on social media for the leaked audio, particularly from fans of the rappers he has been trashing in the leaked audio clips. GloRilla also fired back, saying that he hit her up in her DM.

“Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Her fans joined in by clapping back at Thug for gossiping about her while being incarcerated. “He’s in jail on a collect call arguing about wigs and lace fronts like he’s on bad girls club priorities sir,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Funny how men in jail suddenly got beauty standards like boy focus on your trial not her lace front.”

Young Thug has since gotten wind of the criticisms he has been getting and issued an apology to the “Typa” rapper. “[GloRilla] first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” he wrote.

He continues, “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

GloRilla has not responded to his apology.