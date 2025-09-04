Swizz Beatz Breaks Silence After Weeks Of Alicia Keys Divorce Rumors

Swizz Beatz has responded to recent rumors about his marriage with Alicia Keys hitting the rocks.

Following weeks of speculation online, the super producer says his marriage to Alicia Keys is doing just fine. Swizz Beatz shared a video of himself and the singer dancing while calling out folks online spreading rumors that they are heading for a divorce.

“Everybody knew we was divorced but us,” the producer wrote in the caption of the video captured by TSR. “We found out on our 15yr anniversary vacation. People rather believe fake gossip instead of the truth because they’re miserable we have nothing to do with that! Bless up!”

The divorce rumors started making the rounds online in July when YouTuber MissTee shared a video citing several “social media” based evidence she picked up on to suggest that a divorce was on the cards. The YouTuber alleges that Swizz Beatz cheated on Alicia Keys and had a child with another woman.

The rumors grew louder when neither Beatz nor Keys stepped forward to address them. The former Ruff Ryders producer is now putting the gossip to bed, at least that’s what his latest Instagram post appears to be doing.

Alicia Keys has not responded to the rumors. However, in a post on her Instagram last week, she shared several photos with the caption, “Things that are good for my soul. Swipe through for all the magic.” One of the photos was a pic of her and Swizz Beatz sharing a meal while laughing.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been married since 2010 and has a 14-year-old son together named Egypt, while the producer has three children from previous relationships. He has a 18-yea-old son, Kassem Jr., with ex-wife Mashonda, a 17-year-old daughter named Nicole with singer Jahna Sebastian, and a 24-year-old son named Prince Nasir with Nicole Levy.