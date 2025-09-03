Cardi B Reacts After Being Found Not Liable In $24m Assault Case

Cardi B says she missed her kids’ first day of school due to her court case that ended with a verdict in her favor.

The Bronx rapper has been cleared of any wrongdoing in her $24 million assault case in Los Angeles, and now she is threatening to countersue anyone who filed lawsuits against her, hoping to land a big payday. The suit was filed by former security guard Emani Ellis, who claimed that Cardi B assaulted her at a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills in 2018.

During the trial, Cardi B says she thinks that Ellis is hoping for a big payday, and that’s why she filed a $24 million lawsuit. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she had a verbal altercation with the woman because she was following her and recording her on a cellphone. However, she denied that things got physical.

Following the not liable verdict on Tuesday, Cardi B wrote on X, “I missed my kids first day of school today for this… if you think I’m here to play with you GODDAM IT IM NOT.”

Cardi B spoke with reporters outside the court yesterday, telling them that she never touched her accuser and that’s why she decided to fight the case rather than settle. “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of,” she said. “So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”

Cardi added: “Let’s just put this behind. But I’m giving a warning: I am not that celeb you gonna sue and you think is going to settle. Especially when I am super, completely innocent. I know I’ve got a little reputation but I swear to god I am innocent.”

Ellis claimed that Cardi B cut her in the face with her fingernails after accusing her of telling people that she saw her at the doctor’s office. However, the receptionist and doctor testified in the case saying that Ellis was the aggressor in the situation that also saw her lose her job.