Young Thug Slams Kendrick Lamar While Defending Drake In Leaked Jail Audio

Young Thug sparked controversy with a leaked audio bashing Kendrick Lamar, saying he will never be bigger than Drake.

The YSL rapper came under heavy scrutiny last week when another audio of him surfaced online. In that clip, Young Thug could be heard openly talking to investigators in an interrogation room, fueling allegations that he snitched on his associates. Thugger has since responded to the accusations, insisting that he is not a “rat.”

Now, several leaked audio calls of Young Thug weigh in on various topics and share his feelings about some of his comrades in rap. On Monday, a new audio surfaced of the “Better Believe” rapper speaking about his failed feature with Kendrick Lamar and his feelings about K.Dot’s beef with Drake.

“These ni***s too big like ‘Ion wanna do no features. Why?” Thugger rants. “Why you don’t wanna do no features? Why wouldn’t you wanna do a feature for a superstar?”

Young Thug continues, “It ain’t like Strick calling you for a song. You really got Lil Durk for a song. Lil Baby, Thug, real superstars calling you for a song. Why wouldn’t you do the song? We lit and we going No. 1 too. Fu** is you thinking? I don’t be understanding that type of s**t.”

In the same conversation, Young Thug chided Kendrick Lamar, saying the Compton rapper would never be bigger than his arch nemesis Drake.

“That’s why them n***as will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life,” Thugger added. “They’ll never be bigger than Buddy. Buddy gonna do it right. Buddy f**k with everybody. You know many n***a lives Drake changed? How many ni***s can take care of their families because of Buddy? Kendrick, goddamn, put a ni*** on. You’re a superstar. You done ran up a few hundred M’s, but you ain’t put nobody on though. You ain’t even put Keem on.”

Drake and Kendrick Lamar went up against each other last year when they traded diss tracks. Kendrick Lamar appears to come out of that lyrical feud on top with his blockbuster hit “Not Like Us,” garnering widespread praise among rap fans and some of his peers. That doesn’t mean that Drake didn’t pack some punches also in the tracks he released.

Earlier this year, Young Thug weighed in on the Drake and Kendrick beef, saying he is a fan of Drizzy.