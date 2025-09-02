Drake Fires Back At Stylist Who Claim He Tried Taking Back Her Car

Drake appears to be clueless about a woman who alleges he tried to take back her car.

A woman, who says she is a stylist, shared alleged screenshots of a conversation she had with Drake. The female, who goes by the name Asiah Knowles (asiahknowles) on Instagram, became a hot topic on Tuesday when The Shade Room shared a post about her attempts to expose Drake.

Fans have grown increasingly skeptical about her story after Drake responded to it, saying he “don’t know that human.” According to the woman, Drizzy threatened to take back a car after her birthday, and she shared screenshots of his alleged DM.

READ MORE: Young Thug Calls out Kendrick Lamar While Defending Drake In Leaked Jail Audio

Drake shared a screenshot showing that he never messaged her, nor is he following her on Instagram. So he appears to be as clueless as his fans were after seeing the post. The woman has since deleted the post from her Instagram, making it even more sketchy, as fans started accusing her of using Drake for clout.

“I believe him. Lol we don’t know her either Drizzy,” one fan wrote. Some fans also questioned Drake’s side of the story by pointing out other rappers who said the same thing when they got exposed by females online. “Future tried this method with his last BM and he ended up being the daddy. I don’t buy it! And IG messages can be unsent,” one person said.

Drake is currently rolling out his ICEMAN album, due sometime this fall. Fans highly anticipate the project since it’s his first solo album since his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar last summer. So far, he has released the singles “Which One,” with Central Cee, and “What Did I Miss?” off the album.