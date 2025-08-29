Karrueche Tran Having Loads Of Fun Dating, Decline To Say If It’s Deion Sanders

Karrueche Tran has confirmed that she is dating, but remains silent on whether or not her boyfriend is Deion Sanders.

The two sparked dating rumors recently when Sanders shared a video of himself covering his surgery and recovery process following a bladder cancer diagnosis. Karrueche Tran was seen in Sanders’ hospital room crying as he got ready for surgery. The clip sparked rumors that they have been quietly dating, but neither of them has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

The Claws actress recently appeared on her friend’s podcast, What’s Next With J. Ryan Podcast, with Christina Milian, where she gets candid about her dating life. She was put on the spot when she was asked about the dating rumors surrounding Deion Sanders, and that’s when she confirmed that she is dating and is having a lot of fun. She admitted that if it wasn’t fun, then she wouldn’t even be dating.

“If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it,” Karrueche stated. “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot, I’ve done a lot, I did this, I did that, young, old, da-da-da. So if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I don’t have the time for it. I’d rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy, you know? So yeah, I’m in a good place.”

Deion Sanders was recently asked about his rumored relationship with Karrueche Tran, but he too dodged the question and abruptly ended the interview. “Hey, we got a bad connection!” he said before cutting off the call with NFL cornerback Asante Samuel.

Karrueche previously had public relationships with Chris Brown and NFL player Victor Cruz. Last month, Chris Brown reacted to the dating rumors with an angry message shared on his Instagram Story, which some fans interpreted as a jab at his ex-girlfriend.

“Lil s**t still pisses me off to this day. Imma pray on it,” he wrote.

Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, allegedly asked Karrueche about the dating rumors, and the actress reportedly denied it.