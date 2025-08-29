Jim Jones Welcomes Home Nine Trey Member Mel Murda Who Did Time In 6ix9ine Case

Jim Jones welcomes home his close friend and Mel Matrix, a Nine Trey member who served prison time in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case.

Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones, better known as Mel Matrix or Mel Murda, was one of several men at the center of the Nine Trey Rico case in which 6ix9ine flipped and cooperated with the government. The infamous case became a fixture in hip-hop with 69 being the first “gangster rapper” to openly embrace snitching.

At the time, the New York rapper believed that his fellow Treyway members were trying to kill him. His cooperation would see him walk away with probation, but with the word “rat” forever attached to his name.

Mel Matrix pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses in April 2019 and was sentenced to 135 months (or 11.25 years) in federal prison. He was also slapped with a 5-year probation to be served following his release.

It turns out that Mel was released from prison early and was welcomed home by his close friend Jim Jones, who also got caught up in the case with the name “Individual 1” captured on wiretapped calls. The Dipset rapper shared a video of himself greeting Mel outside the prison following his release on Thursday.

“We way different then yal,” Jim Jones Capo wrote. “We don’t bend we don’t fold and if we fall we come back stronger. Welcome back Mel matrix u deserve everything th world has to offer. Let’s go get everything they owe u. We ain’t sayin free you no more tht gotta see you now spaghetti Mobbin.”

6ix9ine has not reacted to Mel Matrix’s release from prison. However, the rainbow-haired rapper went on to have a successful rap career since the controversial case, with several hit songs in rap and several hits in the reggaeton and Spanish hip-hop space.

6ix9ine is also currently dealing with some legal troubles, including his alleged probation violation. The “GOOBA” rapper pleaded guilty to probation violation recently after cops caught him with cocaine and MDMA. His next court date is set for September, and he could face years in prison depending on what the judge decides.