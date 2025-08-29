Diddy Gets Big Win In Court As Judge Dismissed Major Assault Case

Diddy continues to rack up wins in court after his racketeering and sex trafficking case ended with a mixed verdict.

The Bad Boy Records founder is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Although they were the lesser of the four charges he was on trial, he still faces a maximum of 10 years in prison per count. Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Following the conclusion of his federal trial in New York, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his legal team have turned most of their attention to fighting the dozens of civil lawsuits filed against him since his arrest almost a year ago. Combs is celebrating another win in court after a judge dismissed a civil lawsuit against him.

A man, only identified as John Doe, filed a lawsuit against Diddy claiming that the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted and drugged him in a Los Angeles nightclub. The accuser alleges that he was only 23 years old at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred in 2015. The man says he was an artist performing at a gig at the club, and Diddy was in attendance.

Doe claimed that he fell unconscious after meeting Diddy and woke up later with the billionaire mogul having an “unwanted sexual contact” with him. According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Tony Buzbee, a Texas lawyer who brought other lawsuits against the mogul, one of them recently involving Jay-Z. The accuser claimed that Diddy threatened his career if he didn’t go along with what was happening.

It turns out that Diddy will not have to go to trial for the case because a New York judge dismissed it, ruling that the 5-year statute of limitations had expired from when the alleged incident took place. A new law was passed in 2019 extending the statute of limitations to 20 years, but that is not retroactive; thus, the judge has no choice but to dismiss the case.

This is Diddy’s second major win in a lawsuit in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed 22 counts in a lawsuit filed by Sara Rivers, with 21 of them being dismissed with prejudice, meaning she can’t refile them in the future.