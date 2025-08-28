Young Thug and Ralo Trade Words Amid Snitching Drama Over Leaked Audio

Young Thug and Ralo exchanged words on social media following allegations that Thugger snitched on his friends.

The YSL rapper came under scrutiny this week after an audio allegedly of him in an interrogation room leaked online. The clip caused quite a stir on X, formerly Twitter, and a heated debate ensued over whether Young Thug snitched on his friends or not while being questioned by detectives.

Some fans criticized the “Go Crazy” rapper over the audio. Gucci Mane’s artist, Ralo, is one of the people who harshly criticized Young Thug in the aftermath of the leaked clip, forcing the rapper to defend himself. The back-and-forth ended with both artists calling each other rats.

“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” Thugger wrote on X in response to the backlash. He added in another post, “This motion got filed cause the detective lied and said I made a statement in back of a police car stupid that never ever happened.”

Ralo says he is not buying Young Thug’s explanation about the audio and promptly reminded him that he recently criticized Gunna over similar allegations. “Well b**ch I lied to the Feds fr and you still called Lil Baby and told him to cut me off cuz I wasn’t right so now you gone have to go through what Me and Gunna went through and we waiting on that gospel album to twin,” Ralo wrote.

Audio has now surfaced Of Young Thug In The Interrogation Room Asking Officers Not To Tell The World, What he is Going to tell them – “I Made Promises.. Whatever Anything You Wanna Know In Time Imma Tell You… But Don’t Tell The World.”. ?? pic.twitter.com/MaZlyjL0Nt — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) August 28, 2025

Atlanta rapper Ralo now chimes in going back and forth with Young Thug about snitching allegations "Well b*tch I lied to the Feds fr and you still called Lil Baby and told him to cut me off cuz I wasn't right so now you gone have to go through what Me and Gunna went through and… https://t.co/5FYEjewCCj pic.twitter.com/Pm8Ue7019v — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) August 28, 2025

Thugger responded, saying, “See the difference between me and you is 1 Your friends said you didn’t lie. You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for, I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives.”

Young Thug says he was trying to free his friend in the interrogation clip, while Ralo tried to send his friend to prison.