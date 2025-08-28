Fans Think Cardi B Is Pregnant For Stefon Diggs After Leaving Courthouse In LA

Cardi B is fueling new pregnancy rumors for Stefon Diggs following her testimony in court in Los Angeles.

The Bronx rapper is currently in a budding relationship with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs following her divorce from rapper Offset. Cardi B and Diggs recently made their relationship Instagram official and appear to be going strong despite breakup rumors over the past few weeks.

After day 3 of her trial in LA on Wednesday, Cardi B stopped to greet some of her fans and sign autographs. However, a video shared by TMZ is causing a stir online as some fans speculate that the rapper is pregnant. Some fans pointed out that she was extra careful with her steps when heading into and leaving the court. She also spent her lunch break inside her black SUV surrounded by her bodyguards.

“Pregnant and in court again how many pregnancies is she gonna spend in court,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “Is it just me or is Cardi pregnant again and in court?”

This marks the second round of rumors in the past few weeks about Cardi B being pregnant. Last month, she dispelled rumors after one of her fans left a comment on Instagram suggesting she is pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

“I’m just f****ng out of breath ’cause I have asthma,” she said. Stop f****ng being f****ng funny in this b**ch before you get motherf***ing blocked, b**ch. Stupid a** comment, don’t put that s**t on me, b**ch.”

Cardi B welcomed her third child with Offset last year after giving birth to a baby girl. During her pregnancy, Offset accused her of having an affair with another man in the midst of rumors that she had hooked up with Stefon Diggs while she was eight months pregnant.

Cardi B is on trial for allegedly assaulting former security guard Emani Ellis, who accused her of cutting her face during an altercation at a medical office in 2018. The “Imaginary Playerz” rapper was pregnant with her first child at the time and was attending a doctor’s appointment when the alleged incident occurred.

I know my eyes ain’t tweaking pic.twitter.com/BmqbNeBUW0 — GotDamnZo ?? (@GotDamnZo) August 28, 2025

Cardi B testified in the trial this week that she had a verbal altercation, but things never got physical. She says Ellis was following her around and filming her with a cellphone.

“You’re recording me. Now you’re following me, like back up,” she said on the witness stand. “And she’s like, ‘I can do what I want.’ It’s like, ‘No, you can’t. You can’t do what you want.’ And that’s when we started arguing.”