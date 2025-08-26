Lil Nas X Speak Out Following Disturbing Felony Arrest For Assaulting Police Officer

Lil Nas X breaks his silence following a shocking arrest last week that saw him spending the weekend behind bars.

The “Old Town Road” rapper was granted a $75,000 bail on Monday, which he posted and was released. Lil Nas X calls the incident a terrifying ordeal in a video shared on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. His statement comes after pleading not guilty to felony charges of battery against a police officer.

“Your girl is going to be OK y’all. OK?” he said in the video. “She’s going to be alright, she’s going to be alright. Sh**. That was f***ing terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, was arrested last Thursday and hit with four felony charges by the L.A. County District Attorney. The charges are three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, along with one count of resisting an executive officer.

A video from the incident has been making the rounds, showing Lil Nas X naked as police officers tried to arrest him. Police say the rapper charged at them when they arrived to investigate the reports of a man walking naked.

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, spoke with TMZ about the incident, dispelling allegations that his son was on drugs. “He’s very remorseful for what happened, but you know, it can happen to any family,” Stafford said, adding that his son is in good spirits. “He’s gonna get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers.”

Stafford added that LNX told him that he was focused on getting the help that he needed, but denies that he is taking drugs.

Lil Nas X speaks out for the first time since his arrest. pic.twitter.com/WoTcWyn6ge — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2025

In the meantime, Lil Nas X could face up to five years in prison for his assault on a police officer if convicted. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has indicated that his office is taking the case very seriously, as he calls it “a direct threat to public safety.”

Hochman said, “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

Lil Nas X’s arrest comes at a time when he is rolling out his new album, DREAMBOY.