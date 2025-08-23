Tyla Seemingly Passes Out At Brazil Event Leaving Fans Concerned

Tyla sent her fans into a tizzy this weekend when videos show the South African singer being carried out of an event in Brazil.

The clips sparked conversations online with some folks alleging that she was unconscious. However, TMZ reported that her security personnel carried her out due to exhaustion.

“Prayers up, Tyla rushed to hospital after collapsing,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 15-second video shows a man carrying a woman over his shoulder before whisking her away in a waiting van. Neither Tyla nor her team has addressed the rumors, and her social media accounts continue to post regular content, a sign that all could be well with the “Water” singer.

According to TMZ, sources say he was suffering from heat exhaustion following a jam-packed week in Brazil. She performed at an H&M launch event on Wednesday night and also took time to interact with her fans in Brazil.

Tyla passed out and had to be carried to her car…?!?!!!? WTF IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/OwVGOsAs2m — welp. (@YSLONIKA) August 21, 2025

The man seen carrying the singer is reportedly one of her security who had to carry her to her vehicle after she fell asleep due to exhaustion. Some fans allege that she was partying and drinking before passing out, but sources say that is not the case, and it was nothing that dramatic.

Tyla is scheduled to appear at ‘London’s All Points East Festival’ this weekend, so let’s hope she got the rest she needed for that event.