Offset Shares Stunning Revelations About Ex-Wife Cardi B On New Album ‘KIARI’

Offset is shaking things up on the music scene with his new album, KIARI, and his ex-wife Cardi B is receiving some of the smoke.

The former Migos rapper delivered the new project on Friday (August 22) and immediately captivated fans who say the album is surprisingly really good. Offset used the project to share his feelings not just about his split with Cardi B, but also about losing Takeoff, who passed away three years ago.

READ MORE: Offset Says A Quavo Joint Album In Honor Of Takeoff ‘Is Possible’

In one of the album’s singles, “Move On,” Offset raps about his messy divorce from Cardi B and wanting to close that chapter of his life peacefully.

“I’m tryna move on in peace, I’m tryna move on, Happy for you, why you ain’t happy for me?” Offset sings on the hook. He raps, “I take the blame, okay / I take the shame, okay / Not playin’ your game today / We look like some fools / You got your get back, so I had to get back, it’s fifty to two.”

He also accused her of not doing things for him, like cooking, and shared that she has dated two men since their split. Set admitted that he was to blame for their split. “You never cook ni***s no food, You just want to go out to Nobu, Telling me sh** that you don’t do, Telling me sh** that you won’t do, You f***ed around with the wrong dude, Hope your next n***a be great,” he raps.

Offset previously spoke about the topic in an interview during his press run for the new album, KIARI. The Atlanta rapper says his primary objective is to move on peacefully and with love. He says he strategically placed the song “Move On” at the end of the album to signal that is how he chooses to close that chapter of his life.

“It was great while it lasted,” Offset said in the interview. “You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

In the meantime, Offset is getting great feedback from fans about the album, although it’s too early to predict the commercial success of the project. KIARI features 18 tracks with guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, YFN Lucci, Teezo Touchdown, Key Glock, Gunna, John Legend, NBA YoungBoy, and J.I.D.