50 Cent Shows Ice Cube No Mercy Over New Movie 0% Ratings

50 Cent says he is afraid to watch Ice Cube’s new movie, War of the Worlds, because of the very low ratings the film gets.

Not even Ice Cube is off limits to 50 Cent’s attacks on social media. With Instagram being his platform of choice, the G-Unit rapper sounded off after learning that his fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube is getting a lot of hate for his new film. On its debut weekend, the movie had a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and single-digit ratings on other review platforms.

“How you get a 0 percent rating,” Fifty wrote in a post that he has since deleted, perhaps after feeling bad about trolling his peer in the film industry. He added, “Nah somebody mad at cube. Now I’m scared to watch it LOL.”

At the time of this posting, the movie’s Tomatometer ratings stood at 3%, a small improvement but still quite low. “I had no idea anyone could make something so horrifyingly bad and awful. I cannot express, with actual words, how awful a movie this was,” one person wrote.

Ice Cube has not responded to 50 Cent shading him, and Fif has since deleted the post he shared on Instagram, but not before fans grabbed a screenshot of it.

War of the Worlds premiered on July 30 on Prime Video and was heavily promoted on the platform before the negative reviews started rolling in. The science fiction thriller, which is loosely based on H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, was directed by Rich Lee. The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Ice Cube, Eva Longoria, Iman Benson, Clark Gregg, Andrea Savage, Michael O’Neill, and Henry Hunter Hall.