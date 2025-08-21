Diddy Admits To Blocking Wu-Tang Clan’s Music From Radio, Says Ghostface Killah

Ghostface Killah says Diddy flexed his power back in the day and got Wu-Tang Clan’s music pulled off the radio in New York.

Since his racketeering and sex trafficking case, Diddy’s name has been at the center of many allegations of wrongdoing and mistreatment of people inside and outside of the industry. The Bad Boy Records founder is still dealing with dozens of civil lawsuits against him ahead of his sentencing set for October 3 for his conviction for transportation for prostitution.

One of the latest allegations against Diddy came from Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah, who admitted that he is still feeling salty over Wu-Tang’s music being pulled from Hot 97 at the hands of the rap mogul.

In a sit-down with Bootleg Kev Podcast, Ghostface says, “When we left and did the Hot 97, s**t was a disaster. They cut our records off that day, they didn’t play no Wu s**t no more. That’s when Puffy was really getting on his s**t, know what I mean? It just wasn’t the same no more. I cursed them n****s out.”

Ghostface Killah says it wasn’t until recently that RZA told him that Diddy confessed to being behind the radio station not playing their music on air.

“RZA told me this like maybe a year ago, and said like, ‘Yo, Puff [Diddy] admitted to saying that he stopped our records up there,'” he said. “So it was all Bad Boy. We dropped ‘Triumph,’ no radio play with that s**t. So it came out that he told the truth, like, ‘Yo, I had to do it.’ He had the power.”

Ghostface continues, “I don’t know what he paid ’em, but he had the power. Listen, we was a threat. We was coming, if ‘Triumph’ would have been promoted like it was supposed to be and we would have stayed on that radio right there, I think things to right now probably would have been a little bit more different.”

Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and Wu-Tang Clan had a beef in the mid to late 1990s, which thankfully did not result in violence or diss tracks like the label’s beef with Tupac.

In the meantime, Ghostface Killah is getting ready to release his new album Supreme Clientele 2, which is set to arrive on August 22, 25 years after the first installment. The album will come with guest features from Nas and members of Wu-Tang Clan.