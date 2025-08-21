Cardi B Takes Credit For Pioneering Stationhead After Nicki Minaj Sudden Exit

Cardi B issued a clap back at some critics who accused her of using StationHead because her rival was using it.

Cardi B has never been shy about tackling her haters online, especially if they are rival fan bases like the Barbz. So when this allegation arose, she moved swiftly to shut it down, especially since Nicki Minaj has advised her fans to stop using the platform following her abrupt exit.

“Don’t f***ing come at me when it comes to Stationhead and getting on f***ing Stationhead,” Cardi said in her recent rant. “I was one of the f***ing first artists to get on mother [bleep] Stationhead. One of the first that they actually asked me if I want a stake. I don’t know what the f*** y’all talking about. Every single time that I mother***ng put out a single I come here.”

It turns out that the Barbz weren’t buying it and decided to further sound off in the comments of the post on Live bitez. “She wanna be the FIRST OF SOMETHING SO BAD all she wanna do is be able to FLEX LIKE NICKI MINAJ that’s really what this about who was on the app first she wanna compete with and she’s not f***ing with Nicki on no day,” one fan said.

On the other hand, Cardi B fans agreed with her comments, saying she was the first rapper to be on StationHead.

The Bronx rapper released her new single “Imaginary Playerz,” a track off her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, which samples Jay-Z’s 1997 classic of the same name off his album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

Cardi B’s new album is set for release on September 19, 2025, through Atlantic Records. In June, she released another single off the project, “Outsid,” a song rumored to be a diss song aimed at her ex-husband, Offset.