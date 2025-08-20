XXXTENTACION’s Son Gekyume Looks So Adorable In His First Grade Photos

XXXTENTACION’s son, Gekyume, is growing up so fast, and he looks just like his father in a new photo of the first grader.

XXXTENTACION didn’t live to see his son, Gekyume Onfroy, start the first grade, and he will never get to see him at other major milestones like starting high school and college. The late rapper tragically passed away in 2018, and his fans are still crushed by the loss of one of the most promising artists in hip-hop at the time.

Last week, the mother of XXXTentacion’s son shared an adorable photo on his first day of first grade. The 5-year-old looked happy while wearing glasses, a white Ralph Lauren T-shirt, and navy blue short pants. DJ Akademiks grabbed a screenshot of the photo and shared it on IG, resulting in X’s fans sharing some heartwarming messages for the young boy.

“BABYYY GEK,” one person wrote. Another person said, “Gekyume growing up so fast and he look just like his dad man crazy. He about to be the coolest first grader in the whole school [laughing emoji].”

Gekyume Onfroy’s mother, Jenesis Sanchez, was pregnant at the time of the rapper’s death in 2018. She gave birth to Gekyume on January 26, 2019. The baby boy’s name was inspired by XXXTentacion, who created the word to describe his “next universe of thought.” The rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has been heavily involved in Gekyume’s life since his birth.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed on June 18, 2018, in a robbery incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The “NUMB” rapper was shopping for a motorcycle when he was ambushed by four men in an SUV and killed. His killers, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams, are currently serving life sentences for his killing. The fourth suspect, Robert Allen, cops a plea deal and turns state witness in the trial.