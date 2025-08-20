Lyfe Jennings Drops Muni Long Diss Track ‘Made For This’ After Online Spat

Lyfe Jennings takes his beef with Muni Long to a new level with a diss song.

Lyfe Jennings dropped the diss track “Made For This” on Tuesday following an online spat with Muni Long over the weekend. The feud erupted after the “Hrs & Hrs” singer shared her opinion on Jennings’ classic single “Must Be Nice” in an unfiltered post on Instagram’s Threads.

“Maturing is realizing Lyfe Jennings was really a hatin’ a** [n***a]… ‘Must Be Nice’ is crazy,” Long wrote. The post sparked a debate in the comments section with a lot of fans calling her a hater for hating on the song.

The post also caught Lyfe Jennings’ attention, and he promptly responded, saying, “Maturing is realizing that looking [through] a filter of trauma will have you seeing grey skies where there are only blue. I’m still a fan, Miss Long. Be blessed.”

The single “Must Be Nice” was released in 2004 on Lyfe Jennings’ debut album, Lyfe 268-192. The song was a career-defining moment for the singer as it peaked at No. 5 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and reached the top 40 on the Hot 100 chart.

In his new song, which is a bit of a remix of her single “Made For Me,” Jennings called out Muni Long over her trauma, but calls her talented. “The smell of your trauma/ Is all over ya Prada/ Your shoes Balenciaga/ But your spirit’s givin Benihana,” Jennings sings.

The singer continues, “I think I’m due a little respect/ Been in this s**t for 20 years/ Did you forget?/ Twin, where have you been?/ Nobody knows you like I do/ You strong, Black woman/ Talented too/ I can’t deny it/ I would never try it.”

Muni Long says she has since apologized to Lyfe Jennings privately and also shared a public message after their online feud went viral.

“Hey man, if I hurt your feelings, that’s valid,” she wrote. “I can take that and apologize. Definitely meant it as a joke and no disrespect. This is getting blown WAY out of proportion, which is what I said to you in my direct message. I can’t tell you how to feel at all, again, no disrespect. I apologize. I’m done with it now I’ve addressed you directly and publicly.”