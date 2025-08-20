Drake and Adin Ross To Cover Funeral Costs Of French Streamer Jean Pormanove

Drake and Adin Ross say they will partially cover the funeral cost of a popular French streamer who passed away during a marathon streaming event.

Following news of the streamer’s passing, Adin Ross told his followers on X that he and Drake will foot the bill for his funeral. Jean Pormanove passed away in his sleep during a 10-day marathon stream. The 46-year-old is a French streamer who was reportedly abused and humiliated by online trolls. Some of his followers blamed his death on the online abuse.

“This is horrible and disgusting,” Ross wrote. “Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

There were several viewers tuning into his stream when he was found unresponsive after going to sleep earlier. The folks who found him unresponsive had to cut the livestream before calling for help.

Drake has not reacted to Pormanove’s passing. The Canadian rapper is currently rolling out his new album, ICEMAN, due sometime this fall. The rapper has already released two singles off the project with more to come. The first single, “What Did I Miss?” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart, while the second single, “Which One,” featuring Central Cee, didn’t chart as high on the chart, but still made it to the list of 100 top weekly songs.

Drake is currently touring Europe with his “Some Special Shows 4 U” tour with labelmate PARTYNEXTDOOR. The rapper will be performing at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, tomorrow before back-to-back performances at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.