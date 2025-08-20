BabyChiefDoIt Issue Angry Response To Critics Over Use Of ChatGPT To Write Lyrics

Rapper BabyChiefDoIt gets a lot of criticism when he revealed in a new interview that he used ChatGPT to help write song lyrics.

The Chicago native admitted that he was surprised at how good the AI chatbot was at writing lyrics. Speaking with Power 105.1, BabyChiefDoIt says someone told him to use ChatGPT to help write a song, and when he tried it, he was blown away. The rapper says he didn’t ask AI to write the entire song, but instead started the first four bars and let it do the rest.

“I’ve been using that sh** to write my lyrics, real sh*t. That sh*t works,” the XXL Freshman said. He clarified that he didn’t use what the AI gave him verbatim, but added his own touch to it. “Now I ain’t use it, you know, exactly how it was written, but it was some, you know, some s**t that I could pull out of.”

The revelation angered some hardened hip-hop fans, who say using AI to write songs is taking away from its authenticity. Call me old school because ain’t no way I’m doing that! Takes away from one of the elements of being an artist,” one man wrote. Another said, “I actually just tried this and the bars aren’t bad at all. I honestly feel like you can use AI for many things, but you definitely have to use your own skills to make it your own.”

Some fans defended his use of AI, saying that it’s no different from artists using ghostwriters for their music. However, BabyChiefDoIt caught a lot of flak online for the statement, and he is now responding. Clearly, he is not happy about the backlash, and who would be?

“If ChatGPT was the solution 2 all my problems Y in the absolute f*** would I give yall the sauce,” he said.

BabyChiefDoIt is a rising rapper in the Chicago rap scene with a slew of hits bubbling on the airwaves. The rapper just landed a feature on Chance the Rapper’s new album, Star Line, on the single “Drapetomania.”