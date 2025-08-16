Tyler The Creator Names Lloyd Banks As His Favorite G-Unit Member

Tyler the Creator says he has always been a huge fan of Lloyd Banks, and the former G-Unit member gave him a nod of approval.

Tyler the Creator is not your stereotypical rapper as he has always found a way to cut against the grain even at the expense of criticism from fans. At the same time, most hip-hop fans would name 50 Cent as their favorite artist from the G-Unit outfit, for some it’s between Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks.

Earlier this week, a fan shared a video of a slick mashup of Tyler the Creator’s “Hot Wind Blows” mixed with Lloyd Banks’ single “I’m So Fly.” The cut caught the attention of the Odd Future rapper, who responded by saying that Banks was his favorite MC from the G-Unit crew. “Sick. Bought Hunger for More the day it came out. Banks was my fav from G-Unit,” he wrote. The “Wanna Get to Know You” rapper responded, saying, “Appreciate it.”

50 Cent has not yet gotten wind of the exchange between the two rappers on X, formerly Twitter, else he would’ve already responded. His non-reaction could also be because he is overseas working in Greece.

In the meantime, Tyler the Creator explains his creative process in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. The rapper says he is not one of those artists who focus on perfection and take years to release music. “I didn’t wanna be precious,” he shared. “I didn’t want to spend three years and try to be super innovative. I made an album, I was done.”

Tyler admitted that he always feels the urge to release his music as soon as he’s done recording it, unlike many artists who constantly push back their release dates in their quest for perfection.

Tyler continues, “People end up scared and not putting albums out for 15 years because they feel like they always have to — ‘I got to make the most innovative, best stuff.’ And sometimes, man, that song is good. Just put that b**ch out.”