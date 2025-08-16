Sara Rivers Says Case Against Diddy Not Over Despite Stunning 22 Count Dismissal

Sara Rivers says he case against Diddy is far from over following news that a judge dismissed 22 counts from her case against the rap mogul.

Since his mixed verdict in his federal sex trafficking case in July, Diddy’s legal team has switched focus to fighting the many civil cases against him filed by various individuals who claimed they had questionable encounters with him in the past. One of the people suing him is former “Making the Band” contestant Sara Rivers.

The former singer, who was a member of the Bad Boy Entertainment group Da Band, filed a $60 million case against Diddy, MTV, Universal Music, among others, claiming they subjected her to inhumane working conditions during the filming of Making the Band 2.

Rivers also claimed that she was sexually harassed by Diddy, who at one point cornered her in a hallway. She claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder then kissed her. She alleges he asked “her in a low, sensual voice how she is doing, if she’s ok and if she needed anything at all.” Rivers also claimed that the rap mogul ran his hand across her breast as he repeated “the phrase if she needs anything to let him know.”

Earlier this week, a judge ruled to dismiss 21 of the counts in her lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she can’t refile them. The judge also ruled to dismiss another count, but deferred judgment on whether to rule to dismiss it with or without prejudice. The judge referred that charge, pertaining to the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, to a higher court for further guidance before finalizing his ruling on count 15.

Sara Rivers has since responded to the new ruling in a video shared on her Instagram account, saying that the most serious part of the case remains active. She stated, “The most serious part of my case, sexual assault by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, is still moving forward.”

She continues, “This fight was never about headlines. It’s about truth, accountability, and justice — for me and for every survivor who has been told they should give up. I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. And I will see this through.”

Rivers also took a jab at Diddy using the infamous baby oil line that folks on social media are using to troll the hip-hop mogul. “Don’t think because y’all got all that unlimited amount of baby oil that y’all gon’ slide through this,” she said.

During his federal trial earlier this year, prosecutors shared exhibits of numerous bottles of baby oil found at one of his mansions during a police raid last year. Authorities say the baby oils were used in the alleged “freak offs” sex parties that the rapper often hosts at his residence.

In the meantime, Diddy was denied bail for a second time ahead of his October 3 sentencing.