50 Cent Take Shots At Starz & Lil Meech Amid $42.5 Million Loss and Declining Subscribers

50 Cent wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to take shots at his foes, Starz and Lil Meech, after some bad news about the network reveals declining subscribers and revenue loss.

50 Cent and Starz have had a bitter falling out in recent years despite many of 50 Cent’s shows, particularly in the Power Universe, being exclusively streamed by the network. The G-Unit rapper has been critical of the network and its leadership over the years. The recent cancellation of shows like Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force seems to be the final nail in the coffin in terms of Fifty’s relationship with Starz.

It appears that shows like BMF and Force might be in their final season, although nothing has been announced yet. However, some additional behind-the-scenes issues between 50 Cent and Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory might pose problems for another season of the show.

According to reports by Variety, Starz experienced an 8% decline in revenue during the second quarter of the year, resulting in a net loss of $42.5 million. The network lost a reported 410,000 subscribers in the United States alone, bringing its domestic subscribers to 17.6 million. The company attributes the loss in subscription and revenue to its separation from the prominent studio Lionsgate. Starz also says it will no longer release international figures.

50 Cent got wind of the news and shared a screenshot of the headline on his Instagram account on Saturday. “It’s not that hard to say good bye. bye,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. It’s unclear why he deleted the post, but perhaps he didn’t want to bring more PR to Starz. The post also includes a photo of BMF stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., aka Lil Meech and Abraham D. Juste, aka Da’Vinchi.

Some people on social media who say they are subscribers of Starz shared that they only subscribed because of 50 Cent shows like Power and BMF. Some folks openly shared that they unsubscribe when 50 Cent shows aren’t airing new seasons because there isn’t any other interesting content on the platform.

“The only reason I subscribe to Starz is because of Power and P-Valley the content selection is mid at best,” one person wrote in reaction to the news.

50 Cent is currently busy building his entertainment company, G-Unit Films, and has his own film studio in Shreveport, Louisiana. The rapper turned TV mogul says he has several new shows in development that will be aired on platforms outside of Starz.

50 Cent has also not been promoting BMF despite season 3 currently airing.