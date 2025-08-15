Sean Kingston Hit With 3.5 Years Prison Sentence For $1 Million Fraud Case

Sean Kingston is heading to prison following his conviction in his and his mother’s $1 million alleged fraud scheme.

The Jamaican-American singer was sentenced on Friday (August 15) by a Florida judge to serve 3.5 years in prison for his role in the alleged fraud scheme. The ruling comes less than a month after Sean Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was sentenced to serve 5 years in prison for her role in the fraud scheme.

The judge outlined the conditions he will have to meet during his probationary period. Kingston will be required to submit a DNA test to his probation officer and refrain from “any unlawful use of a controlled substance,” TMZ reported. His probation officer will be authorized to visit him at his home or anywhere else at any time. The singer is also required to work a “lawful job” for at least thirty hours per week.

The “Beautiful Girl” singer was facing up to six years in prison. However, his attorney argued for leniency, citing his lack of previous criminal record and his charitable work in the community. His attorney also asked for home confinement, but the judge rejected the request.

Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was sentenced to three years of supervised release, which will be served after completing his 42-month prison stint. The 35-year-old and his mother, 62, were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The two will be required to pay restitution to the victims.

Authorities say he used his celebrity status to fleece unsuspecting businesses out of luxury vehicles, jewelry, high-end beds, TV, and audio equipment. Items include luxury watches and a bulletproof Escalade, all of which total over $1 million.

In the meantime, upon her release from prison, Janice Turner could face deportation back to Jamaica. During her sentencing, she asks the judge to be lenient on her son, saying the music industry was cruel to him. Sean Kingston and Turner were arrested in May 2024. Their arrest came after law enforcement authorities raided a mansion they were renting in a Fort Lauderdale suburban neighborhood.