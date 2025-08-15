Lil Yachty Apologize For ‘George Floyd’ Bars On PlaqueBoyMax’s Stream, Says Stephen Jackson

Lil Yachty catches some heat online after previewing a new song with some George Floyd bars.

The Atlanta rapper has garnered attention for his upcoming music during his appearance on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream this week. Among the thousands of people who criticized him on social media was NFL legend Stephen Jackson. Lil Yachty didn’t just anger the NFL star, but also the hundreds of thousands of people who are still hurt over the tragic death of George Floyd.

“Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd,” Yachty raps while his associates behind him nod in approval.

In a scathing rebuke of the rapper, Stephen Jackson made it be known that he doesn’t support lyrics like these in the community. “That some weak ass s*** Yachty! But let somebody die in yo’ family, we gon’ do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is! Cut that s*** out!” Jackson says in his stunning rebuke of Lil Boat. “Ya music been wack… don’t ever say his name bro.. only you wack SAMBO ass ni***s that do sh** like that.”

Stephen Jackson later removed the video from his social media accounts after having a conversation with Lil Yachty. Jackson shared that he will not be doing any interviews about the situation and that he only removed the video after both he and the Atlanta rapper apologized to each other.

“I took my post down about Yachty because I’m emotional about George. I apologized to him. We spoke and he apologized as well,” the former NFL star said. “I salute him. Not a lot of people like to own up to when they [expletive] up.”

“Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd” -Lil Yachty ? ??? pic.twitter.com/xOkB8MJeM2 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 14, 2025

Jackson also stated that he doesn’t think that a public apology from Lil Yachty is warranted, despite the public frustration caused by the lyrics. It appears that the ex-athlete is satisfied with what Yachty told him in their conversation and is ready to move on.

As for the “Pardon Me” rapper, he hasn’t said anything publicly about the backlash he has been receiving.