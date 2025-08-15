Diddy Gets Big Win In Court, Judge Dismisses 22 Counts In Sara Rivers’ Lawsuit

Diddy is fighting back against the numerous lawsuits filed against him over the past year since his incarceration.

The Bad Boy Records founder scored another big win in court this week when a judge dismissed 22 counts from a lawsuit filed by Sara Rivers. According to TMZ, Rivers filed a $60 million lawsuit against Diddy, MTV, Viacom, and others, accusing them of mistreatment during her time on Making the Band.

The judge dismissed 21 of the 22 counts with prejudice, thus barring Sara Rivers from refiling them in the future. However, the judge deferred his decision on one count (Count Fifteen, the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act claim) on whether or not he will dismiss that count without prejudice. The judge referred that count to a Second Circuit ruling to decide whether the claim is time-barred. Depending on what the higher court’s guidance is on that charge, the entire case could be dismissed with prejudice.

According to her lawsuit, Sara Rivers accused Diddy and other co-defendants of racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment. She alleges that the billionaire subjected her to abusive and demeaning treatment during the filming of “Making the Band 2.”

In her court documents filed earlier this year, she cited the “junior cheesecake” incident in which she and other contestants walked several blocks to get dessert for the rap mogul. She also claimed that she was forced to sleep in an open bay with four men while married. Rivers says those were examples of hostile and inhumane working conditions.

Diddy’s defense attorney, Erica Wolff, has since responded to the ruling via a statement, stating, “From the outset, we have said these claims were meritless, time-barred, and legally deficient. The Court agreed, finding no legal basis to allow them to proceed. We are pleased the Court carefully analyzed and swiftly dismissed these baseless claims.”

In the meantime, Rivers’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell, stated that they plan to appeal the ruling. “We look forward to more litigation specifically against Mr. Combs,” Mitchell said.

Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York federal court in July. However, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Since the verdict, Diddy’s attorneys have turned their focus on fighting the many civil cases against him and trying to secure his freedom via bond ahead of his sentencing. However, the judge has denied him bond twice pending his sentencing set for October 3.